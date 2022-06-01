Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,851. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

