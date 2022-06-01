Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $512.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.18. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $327.97 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

