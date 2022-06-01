Trust Wallet Token Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $179.66 million and $21.69 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.86 or 0.09129983 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00453827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

