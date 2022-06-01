Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

