Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.
In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:TFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
