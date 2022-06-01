Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TGI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 106,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,965. The stock has a market cap of $972.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $12,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

