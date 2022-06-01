Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 2,744,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

