Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 98,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,209. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

