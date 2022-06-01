Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.36 Million

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $962.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $935.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $989.72 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,542. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

