Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRATF shares. SEB Equities cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($35.48) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TRATF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803. Traton has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

