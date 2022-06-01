Tranchess Hits Market Cap of $27.47 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Tranchess has a market cap of $27.47 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,137.44 or 0.99877451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,950,920 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

