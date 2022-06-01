Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 4,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,431,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $566.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

