TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $26.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 715,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $51.79.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

