Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.70. 194,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 171.5% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.