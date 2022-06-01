Tokenomy (TEN) Price Hits $0.0342 on Major Exchanges

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $7,722.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,571.13 or 1.00016981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.