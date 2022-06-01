Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,305. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94.

