The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

