The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

NYSE TD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

