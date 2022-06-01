The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $219.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

