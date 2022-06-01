The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The company has a market capitalization of $305.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.