The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Boosted by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,999 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.1% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $32,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. 33,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

