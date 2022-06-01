The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Update

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,610,870. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

