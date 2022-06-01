The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

