The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $254.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

