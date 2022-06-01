The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

TCS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 7,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,394. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $383.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

