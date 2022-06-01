The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $94,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

