The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE BA traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,973,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $187.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.