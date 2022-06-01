The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $53,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

