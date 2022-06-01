The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

NYSE BNS opened at $67.71 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 358,362 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.