TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.79. TFI International reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. 258,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. TFI International has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

