TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.31. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 5,277 shares.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $666.59 million, a PE ratio of 251.13 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

