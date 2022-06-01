Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Terex has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE:TEX opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Terex by 318.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Terex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

