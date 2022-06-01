Tensile Capital Management LP Invests $26.76 Million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,755,000. Alight comprises about 3.2% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,633,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Alight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,517,000. Finally, Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 35,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

