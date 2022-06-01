Tensile Capital Management LP Has $72.20 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tensile Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,882 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 8.7% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $72,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.89. 9,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,801. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.