TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

