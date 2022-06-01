TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.
Shares of TIXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.