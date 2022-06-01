TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 332,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 427,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

