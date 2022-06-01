TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 332,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91.
About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
