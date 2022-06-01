Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $70.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 145,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

