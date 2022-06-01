Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 7781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SEB Equities lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.