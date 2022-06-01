TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

