Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

TTCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $574.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

