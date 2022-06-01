Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

