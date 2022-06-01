Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $20,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 792,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 784,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

