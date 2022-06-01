Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Shares Down 10.9%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

About Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

