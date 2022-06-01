Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.29

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 2498860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.