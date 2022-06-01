Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 303,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,643,872 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.41.

The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.