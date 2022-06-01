Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. 77,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,118. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

