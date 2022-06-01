Tadpole Finance Price Tops $2.41 on Top Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $555,325.10 and approximately $4,463.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00007650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

