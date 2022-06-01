Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

