Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
