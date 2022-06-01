SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SURG stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

