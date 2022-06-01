Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.64). Approximately 28,011,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the average daily volume of 3,309,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.66).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 134 ($1.70).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.04. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.