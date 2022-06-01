SuperFarm Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $86.87 million and approximately $33.74 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001988 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

